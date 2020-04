Tips for using Snapshot Replication in SQL Server 2019 (Part 1) Snapshot replication is a simplest type of replication. With this kind of replication, all replicated data (replica) will be copied from the Publisher database to Subscriber/Subscribers database on a periodic basis. Snapshot replication is best used as a method for replicating data that modified infrequently and when the size…...



Log In Register This content is for Pro, Pro Member, Pro Member Annual - Fall Sale, Pro Member Monthly - Fall Sale, Standard, Standard Member, Standard Member Annual - Fall Sale, and Standard Member Monthly - Fall Sale members only.