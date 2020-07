Tips for using table hints in SQL Server 2019 If your query is very slow, try the following before using table hints: – rebuild indexes used in the query (or defragment them using the DBCC INDEXDEFRAG command), – update statistics on the relevant tables, – consider creating new indexes for this query, – rewrite your query to provide better execution…...



