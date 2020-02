Tips for using User-Defined Functions in SQL Server 2019 Try to use Scalar UDF Inlining feature. SQL Server 2019 supports Scalar UDF Inlining. This feature automatically transforms scalar UDFs into relational expressions and embeds them in the calling SQL query. This transformation improves the performance of workloads that take advantage of scalar UDFs. A Scalar UDF can be inline when…...



Log In Register This content is for Pro, Pro Member, Pro Member Annual - Fall Sale, Pro Member Monthly - Fall Sale, Standard, Standard Member, Standard Member Annual - Fall Sale and Standard Member Monthly - Fall Sale members only.