Tips for using Very Large Databases in SQL Server 2019 Avoid using SQL Server Management Studio to maintain Very Large Databases. Because using SQL Server Management Studio is very resource expensive, use stored procedures and Transact-SQL statements, in this case. For heavily accessed table with text/image columns, place this table in one filegroup and place text/image columns in a different…...



Log In Register This content is for Pro, Pro Member, Pro Member Annual - Fall Sale, Pro Member Monthly - Fall Sale, Standard, Standard Member, Standard Member Annual - Fall Sale and Standard Member Monthly - Fall Sale members only.