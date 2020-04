My boss wants me to reword my accomplishments on my LinkedIn profile to share credit with the rest of the team, should I? Without knowing the workplace background, my first reaction is that your LinkedIn profile is your individual professional page. As long as it’s not a company LinkedIn page, you have 100% control over what you elect to publish…...



Log In Register This content is for Pro, Pro Member, Pro Member Annual - Fall Sale, Pro Member Monthly - Fall Sale, Standard, Standard Member, Standard Member Annual - Fall Sale, and Standard Member Monthly - Fall Sale members only.