Definition of Relational Database The relational database management system consists of all modern database management systems, such as SQL, MS SQL Server, IBM DB2, Oracle, My-SQL and MS-Access. Data is displayed in groups (rows) in RDBMS. A relational database is the most commonly used database. It contains several tables, and each table has its own primary key. The RDBMS was…...



Log In Register This content is for Pro, Pro Member, Pro Member Annual - Fall Sale, Pro Member Monthly - Fall Sale, Standard, Standard Member, Standard Member Annual - Fall Sale, and Standard Member Monthly - Fall Sale members only.