In this part, we’ll look at how you might intelligently reduce the sentence when preparing a phrase for a search from it. In particular, you’ll see how to reduce the sentences containing an adverbial clause modifier or an open clausal complement. Say, you have the following sentence as an input: ‘I talked to him to secure the account.’ In this…...



Log In Register This content is for Pro, Pro Member, Pro Member Annual - Fall Sale, Pro Member Monthly - Fall Sale, Standard, Standard Member, Standard Member Annual - Fall Sale, and Standard Member Monthly - Fall Sale members only.